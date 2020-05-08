Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 3,245,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

