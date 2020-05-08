Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 1,792,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
