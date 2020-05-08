Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.58, approximately 610,609 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 640,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

