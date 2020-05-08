Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HERXF remained flat at $$7.94 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

