Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.
HERXF remained flat at $$7.94 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.
Heroux Devtek Company Profile
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.