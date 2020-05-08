Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $46.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

HES stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. 2,087,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,315. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after acquiring an additional 794,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

