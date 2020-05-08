HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

HPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 2,356,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,731. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.