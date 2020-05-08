Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 1,597,502 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,815,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,578.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $535.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

