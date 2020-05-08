Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hiscox to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.28.

Shares of HCXLF stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

