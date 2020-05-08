Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,616 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Duluth worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Duluth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 315,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,248. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

