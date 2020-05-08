Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 493,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.