Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TSEM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 334,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

