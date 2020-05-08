Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 109,466 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 599.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,738 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Cree comprises approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cree worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cree by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,754. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

