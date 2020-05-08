Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,588 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 553.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,967,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

