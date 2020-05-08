Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 765 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 4,627,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

