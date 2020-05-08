Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 172,804 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 61,111,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,264,570. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,700. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

