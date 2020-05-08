Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,789 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Waitr worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 475,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 38,725,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,001. The company has a market cap of $121.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

