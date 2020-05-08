Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.