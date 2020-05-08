Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Encore Wire worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti cut their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,466. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

