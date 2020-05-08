Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The GEO Group worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GEO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.28%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

