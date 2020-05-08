Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.92. 3,206,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

