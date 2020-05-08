Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

TWTR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,161,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,717. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,929 shares of company stock worth $8,704,086 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

