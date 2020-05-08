Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

