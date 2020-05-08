Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,727 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 50,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

