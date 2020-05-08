Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,066 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

