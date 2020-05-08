Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Primoris Services worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 146,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 299,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,495. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

