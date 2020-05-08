Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7 Million Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Yeti comprises approximately 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Yeti worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 2,218,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

