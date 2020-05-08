Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Emergent Biosolutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 286,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 398,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,216. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,425,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,354 shares of company stock valued at $16,651,658 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

