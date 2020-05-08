Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $74.62. 30,954,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,320. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.