Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,229. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.