Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 153,720 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,720 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,172,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

