Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80,675 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 326.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,675 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.