Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $141,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 428.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

