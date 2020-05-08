Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,482 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 667,637 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,497,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 357,597 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 1,246,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

