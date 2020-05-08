Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,396 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,396 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Revolve Group worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 530.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $203,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

RVLV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

