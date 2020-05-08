Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 378,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 7,254,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,044. The company has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

