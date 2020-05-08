Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,966 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,966 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 159,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

