Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,300 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,252 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $902,390.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,489 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,828. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

