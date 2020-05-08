Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 443,985 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443,985 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 423,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,955. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $719.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

