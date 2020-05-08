Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,120. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

