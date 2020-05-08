Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,300. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

