Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 2,411,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

