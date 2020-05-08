HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Reduced by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 2,011,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,994. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.