Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Up 5.3%

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.46, approximately 201,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 272,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $54,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

