Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,907. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

