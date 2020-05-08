HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HESAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HERMES INTL SCA/ADR alerts:

Shares of HESAY traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,135. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.