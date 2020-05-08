HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading 7.1% Higher

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.39, 2,415,822 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 961,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

