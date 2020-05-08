HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.8 million.HubSpot also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 818,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.45.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

