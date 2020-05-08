HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.95 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.45.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.26. The stock had a trading volume of 79,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

