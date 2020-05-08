Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Humana by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.50. The stock had a trading volume of 926,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

