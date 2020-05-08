Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ichor worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 771,941 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,449. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

